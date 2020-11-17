Do you envision yourself in a future management role or owning your own business one day? If so, consider how earning an MBA can give you the insight you need as you enter the workforce. Learn how you can gain the leadership and business skills you need to succeed in your career by complementing your STEM technical background!





Join us as we dive into the application process, program overview, and application process.





We look forward to connecting with you on November 17th at 6pm!





Register to attend this event at: https://rr0cer0rcba0ttu.wufoo.com/forms/plu7s8v0k6g1p7/