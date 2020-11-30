NEW Mobile Food Ordering app coming to campus next Spring!

Hospitality Services is rolling out a NEW mobile food ordering app for the Texas Tech campus and it will be available at locations this spring! Students will be able to use the Transact Mobile Ordering App to order food for pickup with your on-campus Dining Plan from Hospitality Services. All on-campus Dining Plan will work exactly as they normally do with the same Dining Plan discounts and no fee for placing an order through the app! The Grub Hub mobile ordering app will no longer be accepted in Hospitality Services dining locations.

Check out the video on how to download Transact Mobile Ordering App! When placing your first order, be sure to select your correct on-campus Dining Plan at checkout!

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu



