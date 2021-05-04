Check out the NEW Mobile Food Ordering app for Hospitality Services!

Hospitality Services has rolled out a NEW mobile food ordering app for the Texas Tech campus and it is available at locations now! Students are able to use the Transact Mobile Ordering App to order food for pickup with an on-campus Dining Plan from Hospitality Services. All on-campus Dining Plan will work exactly as they normally do with the same Dining Plan discounts and no fee for placing an order through the app! The Grub Hub mobile ordering app is no longer be accepted in Hospitality Services dining locations.

Check out the video on how to download Transact Mobile Ordering App! When placing your first order, be sure to select your correct on-campus Dining Plan at checkout!

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu



