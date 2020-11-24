Dear Graduate Student,

My name is Narges Hadi and I am a Ph.D. candidate in Educational Psychology Program at Texas Tech University. I would like to invite you to participate in my doctoral research regarding the effect of online learning environments on graduate students’ beliefs about conducting research.

This study has two phases. If you already participated in phase 1, I really need your help to participate again. Do not worry, even you did not participate in phase 1, you can still participate in phase 2.

This activity will take approximately 15 minutes of your time.

If you choose to participate in this study, you will be asked to complete an academic and demographic background questionnaire and three instruments designed to examine your beliefs about conducting research, the quality of online research courses, and your academic goals.

This study has already been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.

To complete the survey, please click on this link:

https://educttu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4OdajH0E0OOo8fj

Thank you for your participation in my doctoral research.

Regards,

Narges Hadi

Doctoral Candidate, Educational Psychology

Texas Tech University