TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Participants Needed for Research. Chance to Win $25 Amazon Gift Card!

We are looking for individuals to participate in a research study about personal space decisions. Participants should be at least 18 years old and be interested in participating in a 20 minute online study. Research participation is completely anonymous.

 

Participants will be eligible to win a $25 GIFT CARD from Amazon.com!

 

You may only take part in this study once. If you have any questions or want to learn more, please contact Elizabeth Briones at elizabeth.briones@ttu.edu.

 

Dr. Philip Marshall (philip.marshall@ttu.edu) is the supervisor for this study. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.

 

If you would like to participate, follow this link in a Safari or Firefox browser* on a desktop or laptop computer (no mobile access):  https://ttupsych.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3xTCQOBV7m49lxH

*Note: To ensure proper experiment functionality, only use Safari or Firefox browsers.
Posted:
11/24/2020

Originator:
Lisa Briones

Email:
elizabeth.briones@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories