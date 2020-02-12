Why do some languages have articles like English "a" and “the”, but some don’t? And what do languages lacking articles do without them in conveying the intended meanings of indefiniteness or definiteness? Want to find out the answers? Then take Studies in Linguistics (ENGL 5337) in Spring 2021!

In addition to addressing these questions, in this course, we’ll be looking at what grammatical properties go hand in hand with the presence or absence of definite or indefinite articles in a language, and what it may tell us about the mapping between form and meaning in a language, and how humans convey information or express various types of semantic/pragmatic meaning using language.

This course will be useful to anyone interested in linguistics, L1/L2 language acquisition, ESL, bilingualism, literary studies, creative writing, cognition, philosophy of language, and intercultural communication. Also, both onsite and distance students are welcome to take the course.

Questions? Please contact Dr. Min-Joo Kim at min-joo.kim@ttu.edu in the Department of English.