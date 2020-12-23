Form W-2 and 1095-C Information

In preparation for the end of the calendar year and issuance of the Forms W-2 and 1095-C, Payroll & Tax Services highly recommends that all employees review and/or update their Permanent Address. The deadline for address updates for Forms W-2 and 1095-C is January 19, 2021.

Employees can consent to receive both their Forms W-2 and 1095-C electronically.



All W-2 and 1095-C forms for 2020 for employees without electronic consent will be mailed to the employee’s permanent address on file.



Terminated employees should contact their HR office to make changes to their permanent address if they are unable to access Raiderlink/WebRaider.



To review your address, please use the following navigation:



· TTU and TTU System Administration employees: http://raiderlink.ttu.edu

· HSC and El Paso employees: http://webraider.ttuhsc.edu



Once you log into Raiderlink/WebRaider



· Select TTU/HSC Employee Tab

· Select Employee Dashboard

· Select My Profile (Located below employee name)

· Select edit icon to the right of Permanent Address



To update your address, please use the following navigation:



· Select Current under the Permanent heading

· Update the information

· Use Today's date in the "Valid From This Date" field

· Do not enter any date in the Until This Date field

· Click Submit



To electronically consent to receive your Forms W-2 and 1095-C electronically, please use the following navigation:



· TTU and TTU System Administration employees: http://raiderlink.ttu.edu

· HSC and El Paso employees: http://webraider.ttuhsc.edu



Once you log into Raiderlink/WebRaider



Select Payroll & Tax tab

Select Electronic Regulatory Consent from Annual Tax Information section

Check Consent to receive Form W-2 electronically

Check Consent to receive Form 1095-C electronically

Click on Submit

You will notice a confirmation at the top of your screen verifying that Electronic Consent was submitted successfully. You will receive an email notification once the Forms W-2 and 1095-C are available to be accessed for the year.

For more information or questions, please contact webmaster.payroll@ttu.edu.