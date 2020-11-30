Two undergraduate student researcher positions in the Environmental Soil Chemistry lab (http://www.depts.ttu.edu/pss/ESC/index.php) in the Department of Plant and Soil Science at TTU are available starting January 2021. The research involves carrying out laboratory experiments to study the binding of potassium onto various metal oxide minerals, such as aluminum and silicon oxides. This position is a great opportunity for an undergraduate student to learn important laboratory skills, such as batch reactions and analytical instrument operation (ICP-OES). Additionally, the student will be producing novel data related to the fixation of potassium in soils – which is an important problem that inhibits nutrient bioavailability. Other skills/equipment involved with the project include microscopy (Scanning Electron Microscopy and Transmission Electron Microscopy) and X-ray diffraction. Students will learn practical laboratory skills, extremely valuable for those interested in pursuing graduate school in the areas of Soil Science, Environmental Chemistry, Environmental Engineering, Geosciences, Earth Sciences, or related disciplines. The students will also gain valuable experience via presentations at the TTU Undergraduate Research Conference (URC). Additionally, the students will present at the annual Soil Science Society of American meeting or the American Chemical Society meeting. An additional goal is to contribute data into a peer reviewed publication. The expectations for the position are that the student will work 10 hours/week, interact with graduate students, attend weekly meetings, and establish and maintain positive and effective work relationships. The positions pay $10/hour. Please contact Dr. Matt Siebecker (matthew.siebecker@ttu.edu) if you are interested.