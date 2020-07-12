MALS 3302 will examine contemporary topics such as the voting, environmental justice, food, film, music, LGBTQ+, identity, and other contemporary topics affecting the greater US Latina/o community. MALS 3302 will be offered as a “hybrid” course in Spring 2021. We will meet face-to-face part of the time with synchronous and asynchronous instruction online. It is a unique format that seeks to combine the benefits of both in-person and online formats. MALS 3302 satisfies the required course offerings needed in fulfilling MALS minor.