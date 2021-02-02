Summit web page: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/lgbtqia/big12.php Description: This year has been filled with challenges, notably racial injustice and transphobia, and a health crisis that has disproportionately impacted some of the most vulnerable people in society. The LGBTQIA community, our allies, and others with diverse experiences and identities have shown our capacity to demonstrate flexibility, perseverance, and unity. We have shown our ability to bend and, at times, change directions to continue moving forward. While these characteristics are not novel to this time and place, they can produce something beautiful and unique like the rainbow beams produced when light refracts through a prism. Through the sharing of our stories, we strengthen our communities and provide ways for others to see and know us better. The Summit this year will provide us a medium to reflect, refract, and act. This year has been filled with challenges, notably racial injustice and transphobia, and a health crisis that has disproportionately impacted some of the most vulnerable people in society. The LGBTQIA community, our allies, and others with diverse experiences and identities have shown our capacity to demonstrate flexibility, perseverance, and unity. We have shown our ability to bend and, at times, change directions to continue moving forward. While these characteristics are not novel to this time and place, they can produce something beautiful and unique like the rainbow beams produced when light refracts through a prism. Through the sharing of our stories, we strengthen our communities and provide ways for others to see and know us better. The Summit this year will provide us a medium to reflect, refract, and act. Posted:

