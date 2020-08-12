Are you a graduate student interested in medieval times, the renaissance, or the early modern period? Dr. John Beusterien will teach the multi-disciplinary Methods in Medieval and Renaissance Studies (MRST 5301) in the Spring of 2021. MRST 5301 introduces students to the core disciplines associated with the Medieval and Renaissance Studies Center at TTU, including history, art history, literatures & languages, and music. MRST 5301 also opens the door to earning a Texas Tech Medieval and Renaissance Studies Graduate Certificate. For more information, contact John Beusterien at john.beusterien@ttu.edu.