On 12/15/2020 and 12/16/2020, from 8:00 am – midnight and 8:00 am – 5:00 pm CST, respectively, representatives from AT&T will be on campus in and around United Supermarkets Arena to upgrade the cellular network. You may experience a slight degradation of service during these periods, but 911 service will not be affected. If you have any questions, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

12/10/2020



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





