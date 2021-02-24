Calling all faculty and staff... Join us for a Coffee Break via Zoom! A new way to develop professionally through micro-learning, 30 minute sessions. Come share your coffee break with us and learn something new while you're at it!

Servant Leadership: March 10th from 2:00pm-2:30pm via Zoom

Failing Forward: March 31st from 2:00pm-2:30pm via Zoom

Dealing with Rejection: April 14th from 2:00pm-2:30pm via Zoom

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Coffee Breaks" or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu Posted:

2/24/2021



Originator:

MaClay Buie



Email:

MaClay.Buie@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Resources





Categories

Departmental

