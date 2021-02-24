TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Spring Semester Coffee Breaks via Zoom

Calling all faculty and staff... Join us for a Coffee Break via Zoom!

A new way to develop professionally through micro-learning, 30 minute sessions. Come share your coffee break with us and learn something new while you're at it!


Servant Leadership: March 10th from 2:00pm-2:30pm via Zoom


Failing Forward: March 31st from 2:00pm-2:30pm via Zoom


Dealing with Rejection: April 14th from 2:00pm-2:30pm via Zoom


Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Coffee Breaks" or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu
Posted:
2/24/2021

Originator:
MaClay Buie

Email:
MaClay.Buie@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Resources


