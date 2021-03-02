Calling all faculty and staff to Book Club!





Our discussion on Rewire Your Brain will be led by the wonderful Kristie Collins, LPC, LMFT of the TTUHSC Counseling Center and Employee Assistance Program.

Kristie Collins, a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) and a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT) is the Associate Director of The Counseling Center at TTUHSC. She has a passion for working with clients who have experienced trauma. Her therapeutic style utilizes both CBT and a Solutions Focused approach. Kristie believes her role as a therapist is to encourage, educate, and train clients to become the author of their own stories.





"As you read, you’ll gain a greater understanding how anxiety is created in the brain, and as a result, you will feel empowered and motivated to overcome it. The brain is a powerful tool, and the more you work to change the way you respond to fear, the more resilient you will become. Using the practical self-assessments and proven-effective techniques in this book, you will learn to literally “rewire” the brain processes that lie at the root of your fears."

Our sessions for this book club will be:

Session 1 - January 14th from 2:00pm-2:50pm

Session 2 - January 28th from 2:00pm-2:50pm

Session 3 - February 11th from 2:00pm-2:50pm





The Zoom meeting link will be sent to those that are registered the week of the meeting.