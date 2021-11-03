Please join us for a guided discussion of Ibram X. Kendi's How To Be An Antiracist, hosted by Texas Tech University's Office of Institutional Diversity and Raider Education, in partnership with Talent Development.







To register, please RSVP via Cornerstone, email maclay.buie@ttu.edu or call 806-834-5238.

The Zoom meeting link will be sent to those that are registered the week of the meeting.





“A boldly articulated, historically informed explanation of what exactly racist ideas and thinking are . . . [Kendi’s] prose is thoughtful, sincere, and polished. This powerful book will spark many conversations.” —Publishers Weekly





Our meeting for this book discussion will be:



March 11th from 2:00pm-3:00pm