Calling all faculty and staff... Working within Generations Training With up to 5 different generations in our workforce today, it's more important than ever to understand the unique characteristics, values, and influences of each generation. In this training, we will use what we learn about each generation to walk through real life scenarios to show how a multigenerational team can collaborate better and become unstoppable.

April 15th from 3pm-4pm.

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Working within Generations" or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu Posted:

