Do you have something that you have worked hard on that you would like to see published? Submit your art, plays, poetry, photos, fiction, and non-fiction before December 20th to be considered for the annual publication of the Harbinger Journal.





The Harbinger Journal is a student-led undergradute organization that releases an annual journal filled with the submissions of our student body here at Texas Tech. It is a celebration of differences and a place to see the talent of your fellow Red Raiders. We would love to see your work published in our Spring 2021 edition, so please submit your work now.





Pieces can be submitted at bit.ly/ttuharbinger or by emailing them to ttuharbingerjournal@gmail.com. Limit written submissions to under 4500 words. There is no limit to how many pieces you can submit, so don't be afraid to send them our way!





Please direct all questions to ttuharbingerjournal@gmail.com or by messaging on our social media pages @ttuharbingerjournal.