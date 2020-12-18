Already bored with the Winter Break? Worried about what you're going to do all summer? Take care of your plans and join the Crew!

Each year Red Raider Orientation hires students from a wide range of backgrounds, colleges, and organizations. These students get an incredible opportunity to have a fun and exciting job while representing Texas Tech! Being on the Crew is a unique experience; you will interact with and guide new students through RRO, develop relationships with fellow Crew members and Tech faculty/staff, and have fun while showing your Red Raider pride!

Come to next week's information session to learn more about joining the Crew!

Friday, December 18 - 2:00 PM - Zoom