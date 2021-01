Looking for something new to do? We have Intramural Archery on Sunday, January 31 from 4-7pm in the Rec Center, Room 114. Just show up and try this new Intramural activity.





Contact the Intramural Sports Office if you have any questions, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center, Room 203 during business hours.

All Intramural games and events will follow state, local, and university COVID guidelines.