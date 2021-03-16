Want to play Sand Volleyball but don't have a team? Attend the Sand Volleyball Free Agent Meeting on Tuesday, March 30 @ 6pm in the Intramural Sports Office, Room 203 in the Rec Center.



For questions contact the Intramural Sports Office, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center Room 203 during business hours.

All Intramural games and events will follow state, local, and university COVID guidelines.