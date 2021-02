Participate in the Intramural Basketball Skills Competition TODAY, 3-5pm in the Rec Center. Competitions will include 3 Point Shootout, Free Throw Contest, HORSE, and much more! Just show up to participate.





All Intramural games and events will follow state, local, and university COVID guidelines.





Don't hesitate to contact the Intramural Sports Office if you have any questions, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center, Room 203 during business hours.