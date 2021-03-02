Registration: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYvc-uupzIsHdB8D4jASGWn07JUZLbRqep1
This session focuses on foundational information relevant to the LGBTQIA community, with an emphasis on cultural competence, structural competence, and methods for putting Allyship into practice. Participants will learn about the LGBTQIA acronym, models of gender and sexuality, pronoun usage, policies that impact LGBTQIA communities, and practices of Allyship. This is the primary introductory session offered within the IGNITE! program.