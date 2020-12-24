TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Master of Science in Marketing Research and Analytics - Deadline Extended

This 30-Hour Master of Science in Marketing Research and Analytics program in the Rawls focuses on both quantitative and qualitative research methods and their applications in a marketing context. Students will learn to analyze data using cutting edge marketing analytics techniques and how to apply the results to guide and support marketing-related decisions. 

Spring applications deadline extended until January 5,2021 

Questions? Set up a meeting with Paris Wright:  Contact Junior Perez: jose.l.perez@ttu.edu
12/24/2020

Alan Smith

Alan.Smith@ttu.edu

N/A


