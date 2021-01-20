|
The 8 week course is designed to help you ace the NASM Personal Training Certification test. This class is partially taught online and has in person practical component to help you with real life approaches to training clients, taught by experienced Personal Trainers. The course is offered for almost 50% off with all materials included. This offer is only through TTU Rec sports. Email Brittany Dennis at brittany.dennis@ttu.edu for more information!
|Posted:
1/20/2021
Originator:
Brittany Dennis
Email:
brittany.dennis@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
