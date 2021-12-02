Raider Relief was developed to support the needs of students and connect them with the most essential resources required to achieve academic goals as a Texas Tech University student. Those needs include but are not limited to: food, housing, financial education, and basic living supplies (clothing, kitchen essentials, toiletries, etc.) The university wants to help students stay enrolled in college and complete their education.





If you or someone you know needs assistance, please refer them to go.ttu.edu/raiderrelief





