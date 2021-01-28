Study Abroad in - Europe

Are you interested in studying abroad in Europe? If so, this session is for you! Study Abroad Counselors will describe programs in these locations and talk about next steps you can take to learn more.

Register for Study Abroad in - Europe January 28 session.

Date: January 28 Time: 12pm Questions? Contact studyabroad@ttu.edu

To view all upcoming Study Abroad events, visit the Study Abroad events listing. The Study Abroad Office is looking forward to resuming study abroad travel in 2021 and we hope you are excited too! While we continue to monitor the on-going global pandemic, we hope students and families will use this time to research and prepare. This way, when the doors of travel are flung open once again, Red Raiders will be ready to go! #RedRaidersAbroad #studyabroad Posted:

Whitney Longnecker



whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu



International Affairs



Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 1/28/2021



https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEpf-CtqTkpGtJoKIj1A7Jthv34qpsIkAVj



