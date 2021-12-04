How to Choose the Best Study Abroad Program.

So many programs, so many tough decisions! The Study Abroad Office offers many programs and sometimes, it's hard to choose! Attend this session learn strategies about how to narrow your options and discover the best program for you.

Date: April 12 Time: 1pm Questions: Contact studyabroad@ttu.edu

To view all upcoming Study Abroad events, visit the Study Abroad events listing. The Study Abroad Office is looking forward to resuming study abroad travel in 2021 and we hope you are excited too! While we continue to monitor the on-going global pandemic, we hope students and families will use this time to research and prepare. This way, when the doors of travel are flung open once again, Red Raiders will be ready to go! #RedRaidersAbroad #studyabroad

4/8/2021



Whitney Longnecker



whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu



International Affairs



Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 4/12/2021



Location:

https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsf-GupjsjEtyAfxEpsXkFaHneKQcinMue



