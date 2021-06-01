TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TTU UNDERGRADUATE RESEARCH CONFERENCE 2021: CALL FOR ABSTRACTS
The Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE) invites undergraduate students from ALL disciplines to submit an abstract to the 2021 TTU Undergraduate Research Conference taking place on March 30, 2021 as part of Texas Tech University's Discoveries to Impact Week. The deadline for submission is 11:55 p.m. on January 27, 2021. 

Find details at: https://www.eventleaf.com/URC2021_abstract_submission
Posted:
1/6/2021

Originator:
Ryan M Bain

Email:
Ryan.M.Bain@ttu.edu

Department: TrUE
TrUE


