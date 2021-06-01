The Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE) invites undergraduate students from ALL disciplines to submit an abstract to the 2021 TTU Undergraduate Research Conference taking place on March 30, 2021 as part of Texas Tech University's Discoveries to Impact Week. The deadline for submission is 11:55 p.m. on January 27, 2021.



Find details at : https://www.eventleaf.com/URC2021_abstract_submission

