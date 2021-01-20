These individuals must also be currently or have taken online courses from a University/Community College program to participate fully in the study.

You will be asked to share your own personal experiences and insights about your online social media experiences and online academic learning. This research should only take 15 to 30 minutes to complete.

For more information view: Online Learning and Digital Literacy Skills Study Information Page

Questions? email: stephanie.rincon@ttu.edu

This study has been approved by the TTU Institutional Review Board.