SPRING 2021

Poverty, Socioeconomic Status and Human Development

Poverty has been linked to an array of individual, family, and societal problems including poor health, negative educational outcomes, crime and delinquency, and family dysfunction and instability. This graduate seminar will provide an overview of theories and research regarding the causes and consequences of poverty for individuals and families.

Topics to be covered include:

• Defining and measuring poverty

• The intergenerational transmission of poverty and socioeconomic status

• Theories regarding the causes of poverty

• Socioeconomic status, poverty and child/adolescent development

• Poverty and racial/ethnic stratification

• Socioeconomic status, poverty and individual and family functioning

• Neighborhoods, schools and poverty

ABOUT THE INSTRUCTOR

Dr. Monica J. Martin (Monica.J.Martin@ttu.edu) is a faculty member in Human Development and Family Sciences. She has published extensively in the area of economic disadvantage, including its ties to parenting and child, adolescent and young adult development.



