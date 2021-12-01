Check out the NEW website to manage your Dining Bucks accounts!

Hospitality Services has a NEW website for Red Raiders to manage their Dining Bucks accounts. The campus can now use Transact Campus to view all Dining Bucks balance or to add funds to your Dining Plan.

Download the Transact eAccounts App to access and add funds to your account on the go!



* students must to go online first to add a credit card and save it to their account in order to add funds to dining plans through the Transact eAccounts app.

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @EatAtTexasTech



Feed Your Inner Red Raider!

hospitality.ttu.edu

hospitality@ttu.edu