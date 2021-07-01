LIBR 1100 – Essentials of Scholarly Research is a one-hour credit course taught by Library faculty that prepares students to be critical and ethical users of information for academic success. Register now:
LIBR 1100 Sec H02 CRN 61624 – face-to-face honors section
LIBR 1100 Sec D04 CRN 64284 – distance online section
LIBR 1100 will:
- Impact your success in other classes
- Help you find your first job
- Help you IN your job
- Take the stress out of class projects and papers
- Help you locate/organize your resource
- Join the students who continually give this class positive reviews in saying “Why didn’t I take this earlier?!”
For more information, contact donell.callender@ttu.edu or 806.834.2944.