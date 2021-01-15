Need one credit hour? Register for LIBR 1100!

LIBR 1100 – Essentials of Scholarly Research is a one-hour credit course taught by Library faculty that prepares students to be critical and ethical users of information for academic success. Register now: LIBR 1100 Sec H02 CRN 61624 – face-to-face honors section LIBR 1100 Sec D04 CRN 64284 – distance online section LIBR 1100 will: Impact your success in other classes

Help you find your first job

Help you IN your job

Take the stress out of class projects and papers

Help you locate/organize your resource

Join the students who continually give this class positive reviews in saying “Why didn’t I take this earlier?!” For more information, contact donell.callender@ttu.edu or 806.834.2944. Posted:

