TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Need one credit hour? Register for LIBR 1100!

LIBR 1100 – Essentials of Scholarly Research is a one-hour credit course taught by Library faculty that prepares students to be critical and ethical users of information for academic success. Register now:

LIBR 1100 Sec H02 CRN 61624 – face-to-face honors section

LIBR 1100 Sec D04 CRN 64284 – distance online section

LIBR 1100 will:

  • Impact your success in other classes
  • Help you find your first job
  • Help you IN your job
  • Take the stress out of class projects and papers
  • Help you locate/organize your resource
  • Join the students who continually give this class positive reviews in saying “Why didn’t I take this earlier?!”

For more information, contact donell.callender@ttu.edu or 806.834.2944.
Posted:
1/15/2021

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


Categories