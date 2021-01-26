How to Create Good Habits (And Replace Bad Ones)

From brushing our teeth in the morning, to the route we take home from work at the end of the day, we are—for both good and ill--creatures of habit. The good news is that we are never destined to be defined by our habits. This presentation provides participants with practical steps they can take to create healthy habits, as well as replace the ones that create barriers to success.

Please join us January 26th from 1:15pm-2:30pm for this Spring Learning Series via ZOOM.

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu