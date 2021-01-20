Student teachers enrolled in their final year of study are needed to participate in a research study about the effect of an interview workshop. If you decide to participate, you will be asked to complete two brief surveys. This research should only take 30 minutes to complete. If you complete both surveys, you will be entered into a drawing to win one of two $25 Amazon gift cards! Each participant has a 1 in 50 chance of winning the gift card and the drawing will occur in April 2020.

To participate click on the link to take you to the survey. https://educttu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2fXwiK6dlwSRuBf

Thank you for your interest in participating in this research study! Below is some important information that you should be aware of before deciding whether to participate.



Research Purpose : The purpose of this study will be to evaluate the effect of the interviewing workshop you might attend through the University Career Center and its impact on your psychological capital (hope, efficacy, resilience, and optimism).



Procedures : This study consists of a control group and an intervention group. Individuals who are pursuing teacher's certification and are primarily enrolled outside of the Texas Tech College of Education (e.g. Agriculture, Visual and Performing Arts, Human Sciences, etc.) and are in their final year of coursework would qualify for the control group. Individuals who are primarily enrolled in the College of Education and are in their final year of coursework would qualify for the intervention group.



Participants in the intervention group may attend the workshop as part of their coursework. Participants in the control group will be invited to attend the workshop after data collection has been completed.



Data collection will consist of two separate surveys sent within a week of each other during the Spring 2021 semester. Each participant will have 72 hours to complete each survey. Two participants in the intervention group and two participants in the control group who complete both surveys and give their email address in both surveys will be eligible to win a $25 Amazon gift card via random drawing.



In the survey, you will be asked demographic questions, questions regarding your previous experiences with career services on campus, and questions from the Psychological Capital Questionnaire. These questions will asked you to identify how you feel in response to specific scenarios in your job search.



By completing this form, you are opting into study participation. You will be able to indicate which college you are enrolled in, who your instructor for your student teaching is, your classification, and your certification area.



Participating in this study is entirely optional and will not impact the information you receive during the interviewing workshop.



Confidentiality : In order to link the data between the two surveys and confirm your eligibility for the gift card drawing, you will be asked to share your email address in both surveys. However, after your pre- and post-survey data has been linked, any identifying information will be removed and replaced with an ID number (e.g. "1"). The data will be kept in a password-protected computer and secure server at all times. No University Career Center staff members other than the Graduate Co-Investigator will know how you responded. After the gift card drawing has occurred and winners have been notified, the identifying data will be destroyed.



Duration : Each survey should take you no longer than 15 minutes. The intervention itself will last 2 hours. The total time of participation in this study is 2 hours, 30 minutes



Risks : The questions will ask you to reflect on your thoughts about your job search and there is the potential that this reflection might cause some mild anxiety. Should you become overwhelmed at any point during the survey, you are always able to withdraw. No other risks are foreseen. Your participation in this research is voluntary. You have the right to withdraw at any point during the study, for any reason, and without any prejudice.



Benefits : By participating in both surveys and entering your email address at both surveys, you will be entered into a drawing with a chance to win one of four $25 Amazon gift cards. Two members of the intervention group and two members in the control group will win a gift card.



Contact Information : If you would like to contact the Principal Investigator in the study to discuss this research, please contact Dr. Charles Crews at charles.crews@ttu.edu or 806-834-4149. The Graduate Co-Investigator is Ashley Penner and can be reached at ashley.penner@ttu.edu or 432-209-0251. Questions can also be directed to the Human Research Protection Program (HRPP), Office of the Vice President for Research, Texas Tech University, Lubbock, Texas 79409, 806-742-2064, HRPP@ttu.edu.



