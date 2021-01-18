The Ateneo Veneto is hosting an online discussion on the e-book “Omaggio a Ezio Gribaudo/Homage to Ezio Gribaudo” (published by the TTU Libraries and ytali.com, 2020) by Victoria Surliuga, TTU Associate Professor of Italian.





Born in 1929, Ezio Gribaudo is an Italian artist and art publisher. His work is part of the MoMA in New York and the Peggy Guggenheim Collection, and was awarded the XXXIII Venice Biennale Prize (1966).





January 18, 2021, 11:00 am CST

Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/94115854467?pwd=RGRqVmxVN0tic3NaVnl6N1ZMWFA1Zz09

