College of Engineering undergrads, get to know your Personal Librarian!

Meet Librarian Erin Burns who will answer all your questions and explain how Personal Librarians can assist you in achieving your research goals, navigating Library resources and more.

Registration will close two days before the event but you are welcome to email erin.burns@ttu.edu to be added.

1/28/2021



Julie Barnett



julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Library



Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 2/11/2021



Online



