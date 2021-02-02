2021 Texas Business Hall of Fame

McLane Company Reading Program Scholarship





Submissions are now open for the Texas Business Hall of Fame (TBHF) – McLane Company Reading Program Scholarship applications. The Free Market Institute at Texas Tech University will recommend qualified applicants to be considered for this award. Students who meet eligibility requirements, exhibit entrepreneurial aspirations, and demonstrate a propensity for leadership in academic and campus activities are encouraged to apply. The deadline for application submissions is Friday, February 26, 2021.

The TBHF Foundation Scholarship Program supports future business leaders each year by awarding scholarships to exemplary Texas college students for their leadership skills and entrepreneurial accomplishments and potential. Award recipients will receive $15,000 each to help them succeed in their academic and business goals and will be honored alongside fellow Texas business leaders at the TBHF Annual Induction Dinner.

For a full list of eligibility requirements and other application details, visit the TBHF – McLane Company Reading Program Scholarship page.

Interested students may contact the Free Market Institute at free.market@ttu.edu or (806) 742-7138 to address any questions.