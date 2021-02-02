State of Texas House Bill (HB) 3834, 86th Texas Legislature, mandates that all State agency employees complete a basic Cybersecurity Awareness training program. Human Resources will register all faculty and staff to complete the training through our campus training solution, Cornerstone. You will receive an email from Human Resources containing the link for the training, and we will begin reporting campus compliance metrics in February. All Texas Tech employees must complete the training by March 15, 2021. If you have any questions about this training or experience any issues, please contact Human Resources Systems at 806-742-3851 or email hrs.systems@ttu.edu Posted:

