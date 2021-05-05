Sexism|Cinema presents GASLIGHT (George Cukor, 1944)

On Wednesday 5/5 at 7:30pm Sexism|Cinema will host an online discussion of Gaslight (George Cukor, 1944) featuring special guest Dr. Catherine Borshuk of Indiana University-South Bend. Participants should watch the film on their own beforehand, and be sure to register for the event at https://www.sexismcinema.com. Upon registration, we will send you a Zoom link so you may join in the conversation.

We encourage all members of the TTU and Lubbock community to attend.



Fifty plus years ago, the term “sexism” was coined. In light of this historical marker, Alamo Drafthouse and TTU invite you to a film series which considers how sexism is embedded, endorsed, and/or challenged in the cinema. How far have we come? How far do we have to go? Join us online for a conversation lead by TTU faculty members and expert guest speakers. Mark your calendars now!



Thank you, organizers Michael Borshuk, Don Lavigne, Elizabeth Sharp, Jessica Smith, Dana Weiser, & Allison Whitney