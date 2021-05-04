While many have well-intentioned goals for their year, few actually achieve them. If this has been your story in years past, let us help you FLIP the SWITCH! It’s never too late to start heading toward your goal. Stepping Stones is a program that sets you up for SUCCESS by focusing on ONE small habit each month to BUILD toward your goal. Sounds simple enough, right? Email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu for more information and to get started.





Here’s how it works:

1. You select ONE habit you want to work on this month to help you reach your goal (consistency is the KEY!)

2. You track your habit throughout the month.

3. You can join any month. You can participate as many months as you would like.

4. We help you stay encouraged and accountable.

BOOM! DONE! That’s it! Simple, yet effective!





What you get when you register:

1. Sample Habit Trackers and links to Habit Tracker Apps (so you can choose the one that’s right for you.)

2. Motivation Monday articles each week in your inbox

3. Quote cards you can print for encouragement

4. One-on-one accountability (if you choose this), connection to resources, and a community of fellow travelers achieving their goals, one habit at a time!

Make it so easy, you can’t fail. Start small and build momentum toward your overall goal.





EXAMPLES:

You want to drink 32 oz of water a day by the end of March.

February habit: Drink 8 oz of water before lunch.





You want to quit smoking by the end of 2021.

February goal: Smoke 1 less cigarette a day.





Commit to one small habit a month so when you are waving goodbye to 2021, you can smile knowing that you really accomplished something THIS YEAR…one small STEPPING STONE at a time!





For QUESTIONS or to REGISTER: Contact hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu







https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hr/documents/SteppingStones.pdf