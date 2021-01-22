TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Couples and Relationship Counseling
As an alternative to regular couples therapy sessions with an individual 
therapist, the Relationship Enhancement Center (REC) is a specific therapy program designed to help students learn to communicate with and relate to their partners more effectively. Our REC therapists are specifically trained in working with couples and will help identify communication patterns in your relationship and facilitate positive change. Therapy sessions are observed 
by a team of therapists and supervisors (via Zoom) who provide additional guidance as the session progresses.

The Relationship Enhancement Center is available to couples for 4:00-5:00 
or 5:30-6:30 appointment times on Thursdays during the Spring 2021 
semester via secure Zoom Teletherapy appointments.

Please contact JBK.Purcell@ttu.edu or Kim.Thornton@ttu.edu if interested 
in participating. 
Posted:
1/22/2021

Originator:
John Purcell

Email:
jbk.purcell@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Counseling Center


Categories