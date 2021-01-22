As an alternative to regular couples therapy sessions with an individual

therapist, the Relationship Enhancement Center (REC) is a specific therapy program designed to help students learn to communicate with and relate to their partners more effectively. Our REC therapists are specifically trained in working with couples and will help identify communication patterns in your relationship and facilitate positive change. Therapy sessions are observed

by a team of therapists and supervisors (via Zoom) who provide additional guidance as the session progresses.





The Relationship Enhancement Center is available to couples for 4:00-5:00

or 5:30-6:30 appointment times on Thursdays during the Spring 2021

semester via secure Zoom Teletherapy appointments.





Please contact JBK.Purcell@ttu.edu or Kim.Thornton@ttu.edu if interested

in participating.



