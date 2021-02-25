THURSDAY, FEB. 25TH, 2-2:30PM

THIS IS AN ONLINE EVENT.

Engage with us for 30 minutes of Self-care using Mindful Techniques (highlighting the relaxation techniques covered in Rewire Your Anxious Brain)





Leading this will be Kristie Collings, LPC, LMFT and Mariah Dillard Davis, LPC of the TTUHSC Counseling Center.





Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Coffee Break" or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu











Kristie Collins, a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) and a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT) is the Associate Director of The Counseling Center at TTUHSC. She has a passion for working with clients who have experienced trauma. Her therapeutic style utilizes both CBT and a Solutions Focused approach. Kristie believes her role as a therapist is to encourage, educate, and train clients to become the author of their own stories.





Mariah Dillard Davis, LPC (Sr. Therapist) Mariah specializes in helping people of all ages overcome symptoms of depression and anxiety, among other difficulties. She has been trained in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Trauma Focused CBT interventions, which uses practical tools to deal with daily struggles. She has experience in working with clients who have experienced trauma and is trained to use EMDR interventions. Mariah currently works with individuals, couples, and families.