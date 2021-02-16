Red to Black Peer Financial Coaching provides financial education and awareness to students. We offer free online coaching sessions on topics such as creating spending plans, credit and debt, and maximizing financial aid. We have undergraduate, master’s, and Ph.D. students who are personal financial planning majors that serve as peer financial coaches. Please use this link to book a session that meets your schedule:

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/r2b/schedule.php

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.