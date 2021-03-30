The Body Project program is a group aimed at helping people feel better about their bodies. In this program, students get to attend a 2-hour Zoom session followed by online modules designed to improve body image. This body image group promotes the message of inclusivity and acceptance regardless of age, gender, size, shape, or skin color.

Studies have found the Body Project has improved body satisfaction, reduced risk for eating disorders, and improved school and social functioning for hundreds of young women across the US.

The sessions are free for anyone to attend! If you would like to participate in a group, email BodyProjectTTU@gmail.com.

Some participants who meet the research eligibility criteria may also be eligible to participate in a Body Project research study and receive up to $25 compensation ($10 Amazon gift card for completing pre-intervention measures and $15 Amazon gift card for completing post-intervention measures). Participants will log on to Zoom to complete the pre-intervention measures before beginning the Body Project program.

Participants eligible for research include female Texas Tech students (undergraduate or graduate) 18 to 30 years old who have not previously participated in the Body Project and who do not currently have an eating disorder. Individuals who do not meet these criteria or who are not interested in participating in the research study may still participate in the Body Project program but will not complete study assessments or be compensated.

To get updates about groups and trainings, check out “Body Project at Texas Tech University” on Facebook or BodyProjectTTU on Instagram.

To learn more about the Body Project, visit the website: http://www.bodyprojectsupport.org

The Body Project is not a therapy group, treatment program, or support group. If you are in need of these resources, please contact the TTU Psychology Clinic.