We are conducting a research study with eligible individuals who participate in the Body Project program. Individuals eligible for this research study include female Texas Tech students (undergraduate or graduate) 18 to 30 years old who have not previously participated in the Body Project program and who do not currently have an eating disorder. Participants will be compensated up to $25.

If you are interested, you will have to fill out some measures for us in addition to participating in the Body Project program. These measures will take up to 30 minutes to complete before the program and up to 30 minutes to complete after the program. You will log on to Zoom to complete the assessments before you begin the Body Project program. Your participation in the Body Project program will include one two-hour Zoom session followed by approximately two hours of time spent doing the home exercises and online modules. We are paying participants up to $25 to participate in this research study. You will receive a $10 Amazon gift card when you complete the study measures before you begin the Body Project program and you will receive a $15 Amazon gift card when you complete the study measures after you complete the Body Project program. If you are interested in participating in this research study, please email BodyProjectTTU@gmail.com to receive the study survey links.

You may also choose to participate in the Body Project program, but not participate in the research study.

The Body Project program is a group aimed at helping people feel better about their bodies. In this program, students get to attend a 2-hour Zoom session followed by online modules designed to improve body image. This body image group promotes the message of inclusivity and acceptance regardless of age, gender, size, shape, or skin color.

Studies have found the Body Project has improved body satisfaction, reduced risk for eating disorders, and improved school and social functioning for hundreds of young women across the US.

The sessions are free for anyone to attend! If you would like to participate in a group, email BodyProjectTTU@gmail.com.

To get updates about groups and trainings, check out “Body Project at Texas Tech University” on Facebook or BodyProjectTTU on Instagram.

To learn more about the Body Project, visit the website: http://www.bodyprojectsupport.org

The Body Project is not a therapy group, treatment program, or support group. If you are in need of these resources, please contact the TTU Psychology Clinic.