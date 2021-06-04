The Graduate Writing Center offers 50-minute, collaborative sessions to help students develop their writing projects, progress towards writing goals, and grow their skills as writers and researchers. Experienced writing consultants provide feedback at any stage of the writing process – from brainstorming or planning to revision.

Due to COVID-19, all writing consultations will be held online during Spring 2021.

Consultations are available Monday – Thursday 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM and Friday 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM. Visit our website (www.grad.writingcenter.ttu.edu) or call 742-2476, ext.1 to book an appointment.