RRO Crew Info Session - TODAY

Come learn about the most exciting and rewarding student job on campus! Join the Crew!

Each year Red Raider Orientation hires students from a wide range of backgrounds, colleges, and organizations. These students get an incredible opportunity to have a fun and exciting job while representing Texas Tech! Being on the Crew is a unique experience; you will interact with and guide new students through RRO, develop relationships with fellow Crew members and Tech faculty/staff, and have fun while showing your Red Raider pride!

Come to next week's information session to learn more about joining the Crew!

Wednesday, January 27 - 1:00 PM - Zoom
Posted:
1/27/2021

Originator:
ZACH Manning

Email:
zach.manning@ttu.edu

Department:
Transition and Engagement

Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Date: 1/27/2021

Location:
ZOOM

