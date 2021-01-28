Come learn about the most exciting and rewarding student job on campus! Join the Crew!

Each year Red Raider Orientation hires students from a wide range of backgrounds, colleges, and organizations. These students get an incredible opportunity to have a fun and exciting job while representing Texas Tech! Being on the Crew is a unique experience; you will interact with and guide new students through RRO, develop relationships with fellow Crew members and Tech faculty/staff, and have fun while showing your Red Raider pride!

Come to next week's information session to learn more about joining the Crew!

Thursday, January 28 - 3:30 PM - Zoom