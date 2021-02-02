Red to Black® Peer Financial Coaching will be hosting a Virtual America Saves Week. This event will take place on our social media platforms (Facebook – r2b.ttu and Instagram – r2b_ttu) February 23rd, 24th, and 25th from 11 – 2 pm each day. We will focus on Financial Institutions, Credit & Debt, and Money Management. Parents, families, and students will all have the opportunity to win various prizes each day! Be sure to log on and join us!





